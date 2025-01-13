VIDEO: Maha Kumbh 2025 Kickstarts, Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam | Shahi Snan

Prayagraj witnessed a large gathering of devotees at Triveni Sangam as Maha Kumbh commenced with the 'Shahi Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima on Monday. A large number of devotees are arriving at the bank of Triveni Sangam - a sacred confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and 'mystical' Saraswati. Devotees took a holy dip and performed the sacred ritual on this auspicious occasion.