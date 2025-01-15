VIDEO: Crores Of Devotees Flock To Prayagraj To Participate In Maha Kumbh 2025 In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The first 'Amrit Snan' of the Maha Kumbh took place on Makar Sankranti at the Triveni Sangam, with around 3.5 crore devotees taking a holy dip. Seers from various akharas, including Naga Sadhu ascetics, led the rituals. The event began early at 3 AM with rose petals showered from helicopters on the devotees. The 'Amrit Snan' marks a key spiritual event at the Maha Kumbh, which occurs once every 144 years. The Maha Kumbh will continue until February 26, with more special bathing dates to come.