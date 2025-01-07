Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj All Colourful As Locals Soak In Festive Vibe

Mahakumbh 2025: The city of Prayagraj is all set to host the Maha Kumbh 2025 from January 13 to February 26. Drone visuals showed the city illuminated with colorful lights. Performances at VIP Ghat's Sangam set the tone for the big event. Locals & visitors flocked to the Ganga ghats to enjoy camel rides and take holy dips. The Maha Kumbh, held once every 12 years, will conclude on February 26. The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).