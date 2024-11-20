Ravindranath Patil, ex-IPS officer from Pune has made a major allegation against NCP-SP Leader &amp; MP Supriya Sule and State Congress President Nana Patole that misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case are being used by them to fund the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. He also alleged that Amitabh Gupta, then Commissioner of Police, Pune and Bhagyashri Navtake, then Deputy Commissioner of Police handling the Cyber Crime Investigations were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which are eventually being used by the two political leaders. Patil has shared voice notes allegedly sent by Supriya Sule one Gaurav Mehta, Cyber Expert in the abovementioned Bitcoin Case, in which she is heard asking Gaurav to encash bitcoins as the funds are needed for the elections. She is also heard assuring him not to worry about the inquiries and one they come to power, they will handle them. Pune Ex-IPS Alleges 'Supriya Sule, Patole Used Bitcoin Scam Cash' To Fund Maharashtra Elections