Published Apr 23, 2025 at 11:03 AM IST

Major General GD Bakshi’s Strong Message to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack: "We want PoK, Brick by Brick, Bullet by Bullet"

Pahalgam Terror Attack: In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives - many of them tourists - Major General GD Bakshi has issued a powerful statement directed at Pakistan.

Expressing deep anger and grief, he said, “Enough is enough. We want PoK - brick by brick, bullet by bullet,” as he called for decisive action against terrorism and condemned Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border violence.

His words reflect the growing public outrage and demand for justice following the brutal assault in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran Valley.

