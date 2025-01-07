sb.scorecardresearch
VIDEO: Malda Bomb Blast, 2 Children Injured, Sukanta Majumdar Condemns TMC Over Incident

Malda Bomb Blast: A bomb blast in Malda has injured two children, triggering concerns about public safety and intensifying political tensions in the region. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar condemned the ruling TMC, holding them accountable for the deteriorating law and order situation. The injured children are receiving medical care, while authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause and perpetrators of the blast. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, further fueling the ongoing political discord in West Bengal.

