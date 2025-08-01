Malegaon Case Acquittal: Will Those Behind 'Saffron Terror' Narrative Face Action?

During the Congress-led government at the Centre and in Maharashtra, the Malegaon terror case was politicized and used as a weapon by branding it as ‘Hindu terror.’ Seventeen years later, Lt. Col. Purohit and others have been acquitted after witness testimonies collapsed and the narrative disintegrated. This was more than just a case; it was a political campaign that attempted to link a faith to terrorism. The landmark NIA court verdict acquitted all seven accused of UAPA and Arms Act charges in the 2008 Malegaon blast, which had killed six people. The court noted that while a blast occurred, the prosecution failed to prove the IED’s placement on the motorcycle and pointed out serious lapses and evidence tampering in the investigation.