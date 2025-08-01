Malegaon Case: ATS Officer Claims Plan to Arrest Mohan Bhagwat, Frame RSS

Former ATS officer Mehmood Mujawar, part of the team investigating the 2008 Malegaon blast, made explosive claims about a plot to frame the RSS. He alleged that he was ordered by Param Bir Singh to arrest Mohan Bhagwat as part of a ‘saffron terror’ narrative. Mujawar said he was chosen for the task because he was a Muslim officer with a strict reputation. When he refused to carry out the plan, he was suspended and disgraced. He further alleged that ATS eliminated the missing accused Kalsangra and Sandeep Dange but falsely showed them as alive in the chargesheet. Mujawar claims he still faces threats for exposing the truth about the Malegaon case.