Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Mandhira Kapur’s Explosive Interview on Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 Cr Inheritance Dispute
Published Aug 18, 2025 at 4:22 PM IST

Mandhira Kapur’s Explosive Interview on Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 Cr Inheritance Dispute

Mandhira Kapur, sister of late Sunjay Kapur and former brother-in-law of Karisma Kapoor, has alleged irregularities in the handling of her brother’s Rs 30,000 crore empire. She claimed their mother Rani Kapur, 80, was rushed into signing documents during the mourning period, questioned the lack of transparency after Sunjay’s death, and cast doubt on the “bee sting leading to heart attack” theory. Speaking to Republic TV, she shared a detailed account raising serious questions about the inheritance battle.
 

Follow : Google News Icon  