Marriage To Murder? What You Need To Know About The Meghalaya Murder Mystery

In a significant development, Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, the ‘missing wife’ who vanished during her honeymoon, on charges of murdering her husband. Sonam was taken into custody on Sunday in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, shortly after the body of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, was discovered in a deep gorge in Meghalaya’s Sohra region. The couple went missing during their honeymoon in East Khasi Hills on May 23. Police sources reveal that Sonam contacted her family just hours before her arrest. Her relatives informed the Indore Police, who then coordinated with Ghazipur officials, resulting in her detention at Nandganj police station, where she surrendered.