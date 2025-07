Before PM Modi’s upcoming visits to the UK and Maldives, the Ministry of External Affairs held a press conference where Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the issue of fugitive extraditions. He confirmed that India is pursuing the return of individuals like Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, and Vijay Mallya. Citing Tahawwur Rana’s case, Misri emphasized that extraditing fugitives from the UK is possible. He also mentioned ongoing discussions with the UK regarding a Free Trade Agreement.