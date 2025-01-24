VIDEO: BJP Bengal LoP Takes On Streets After Medinipur Saline Tragedy, Huge Protest In Kolkata

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal staged a major protest in Kolkata following the Medinipur saline tragedy. The incident, which reportedly involved contaminated saline being administered in a hospital, has sparked public outrage. The BJP has demanded accountability from the state government and justice for the victims. Demonstrators, including party workers and supporters, took to the streets, raising slogans and demanding swift action. The protest highlights the growing tension between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over healthcare issues and governance lapses.