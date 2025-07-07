VIDEO: Drunk Son of MNS Leader Abuses Woman in Mumbai

In Mumbai's Andheri, the intoxicated and partially clothed son of an MNS leader created a ruckus by crashing his car into a Marathi influencer's vehicle. The incident, captured on video, shows him hurling abuse, boasting about his political connections, and threatening the woman during a heated exchange. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, resulting in an FIR being filed against him. Social media is flooded with demands for justice, as the influencer accuses MNS supporters of targeted harassment. The viral video has sparked serious concerns over the abuse of political power and lack of accountability in Maharashtra’s political scene.