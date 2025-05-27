PM Modi Mocks Congress at Gandhinagar Rally In Gujarat - 'This Time We Did It All On Camera'

During a rally in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a pointed jab at the Congress party, remarking, "This time we did it all on camera." His sarcastic comment, met with loud cheers, is widely interpreted as a reference to transparency and past governance issues. Modi’s statement reinforces his campaign theme centered on clean governance and accountability, while clearly targeting Congress’s previous record. The video captures key highlights from the rally, notable moments from his speech, and political responses to his remark.