VIDEO: PM Modi Has Set The Ball Rolling For Delhi Polls By Calling Kejriwal's Party 'AAPda' | Arnab's View

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a sharp attack on Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 Delhi elections, dubbing it ‘AAPda’ (disaster). His remarks set the tone for an intense political battle in the capital, as he accused the party of corruption and mismanagement. The focus is on the implications of PM Modi's statements and their potential impact on Delhi's political landscape. With the BJP ramping up its campaign, the stage is set for a high-stakes electoral showdown.