VIDEO: PM Modi Participates In Makar Sankranti & Pongal Celebrations | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the vibrant celebrations of Makar Sankranti and Pongal at the residence of G Kishan Reddy, the Minister of Mines of India, in Delhi. The event brought together leaders and guests to mark these significant festivals, which are celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. Makar Sankranti signifies the Sun's transition to the Northern Hemisphere, while Pongal is a harvest festival celebrated primarily in South India. The occasion was filled with cultural performances, traditional rituals, and a sense of unity, as the Prime Minister expressed his best wishes for prosperity and well-being for all.