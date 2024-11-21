PM Modi Described His Visit To Guyana As A Significant Milestone In Strengthening Ties

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described his visit to Guyana as a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between the two countries. He expressed his gratitude to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome and reflected on his personal connection to the country, having visited 24 years ago as a private citizen. The Prime Minister emphasized that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through dialogue and diplomacy, while also recognizing the need to reform global institutions to tackle the challenges of today's world. Additionally, Modi stressed that both countries share a common priority of climate justice, pledging to continue working towards progress in all areas.