VIDEO: PM Modi & CM Yogi Perform Divine Arti at Sangam In Prayagraj Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to take part in the holy snan at Triveni Ghat. As millions of devotees gathered for the grand spiritual event, PM Modi immersed himself in the sacred waters, embracing the age-old tradition of purification and devotion. Following the snan, the Prime Minister performed the Ganga arti at the ghat, offering prayers to the revered river. The event, marked by divine chants and illuminated diyas, reflected the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the Maha Kumbh, reinforcing the rich heritage of Sanatan Dharma.