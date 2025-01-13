VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Says Liquor Might Soon Be Banned In The Temple Town

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state government is contemplating a ban on liquor in the religious cities of the state. CM Yadav emphasized that a decision on the matter will be taken soon, as the government is actively reviewing the existing policies concerning Madhya Pradesh's religious towns. The move aims to promote religious sanctity and address concerns related to alcohol consumption in these culturally significant areas. The policy revision could have a significant impact on tourism and local economies, depending on the government's final decision.