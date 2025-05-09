‘They Took My Son’: A Mother’s Anguish as Pakistan’s Mortar Shelling Turns Poonch Homes Into Tombs

Eleven lives were lost in Poonch district due to brutal shelling by Pakistan. The blasts have turned homes into rubble, leaving the streets filled with debris and forcing residents to flee to safer places. Houses now stand locked, with exposed electric wires and gaping holes in the walls reflecting the scale of devastation inflicted on civilians.

Rashmi Sudan, who lost her only child—13-year-old Aditya—in the mortar attack, said the condition of their room shows how hastily the family had to escape. Expressing her grief, Rashmi said she has lost her son and believes Pakistan must be held accountable. She condemned the targeting of civilians, calling it unjust and unacceptable.