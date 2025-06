A joyful celebration at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium took a tragic turn when a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2025 victory parade claimed 11 lives. Among the grieving families is one that lost their young son, a bright B.E. student, who had enthusiastically told them he would return after attending the event to catch a glimpse of his idol, Virat Kohli. Sadly, he got caught in the chaos and lost his life.