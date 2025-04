New Delhi: An LPG cylinder explosion in Delhi's Manohar Park area led to a devastating fire, resulting in the deaths of two children and injuring one person. The tragic incident occurred near Ashok Park Metro Station in Wazirpur around 8:20 PM on Sunday. After receiving the emergency call, two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. The fire brigade managed to extinguish the blaze, but three individuals sustained severe burns.