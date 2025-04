Devika Rotawan, among the youngest survivors of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks, shares her emotional yet inspiring journey. Wounded in the leg by terrorist Ajmal Kasab at CST station, Devika recalls the horrifying events of that night and her path to healing. She also fearlessly testified in court, identifying Kasab a remarkable act of courage by a young girl who refused to let fear define her. This is her story of strength, survival, and resilience.