sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Murshidabad Protest: India’s Major Protests Over the Last 5 Years, From CAA to Waqf Clashes
Published Apr 14, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

Murshidabad Protest: India’s Major Protests Over the Last 5 Years, From CAA to Waqf Clashes

Murshidabad Protest: In Murshidabad, West Bengal, protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 have spiraled into violence, with deadly clashes reported in Jangipur, Suti, and Samserganj. The unrest left three people dead, including a father and son, led to the arrest of 110 individuals, and injured 15 police personnel. Mobs torched vehicles and blocked NH-12, prompting the Calcutta High Court to order the deployment of CAPF. But this isn’t the first time India has witnessed such large-scale protests. We take a look back at the most impactful protest movements of the past five years that have left a lasting mark on the nation.

Follow: Google News Icon