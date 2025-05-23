National Herald Case: ED Cites Revanth Reddy-Link and DKS in Donations Received by Young Indian

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has submitted a chargesheet in the National Herald case, implicating several Congress leaders, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, regarding donations made to Young Indian (YI) and Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The ED alleges that Revanth Reddy played a role in facilitating donations to YI and AJL from 2019 to 2022, reportedly pressuring people to contribute by implying that refusal could harm their political careers. Although his name is mentioned in the chargesheet, he is not named as an accused.