‘Littered With Human Waste’: Navi Mumbai Techie Locked Himself Inside for 3 Years | What Happened?

When former techie Anup Kumar Nair finally opened the door to his Navi Mumbai home, social workers were met with a shocking sight—piles of food packets, heaps of garbage, scattered clothes, broken furniture, and thick layers of dust. In the last three years, this was one of the rare occasions he had let anyone in, apart from food delivery personnel.

Grieving the deaths of his parents and brother, Mr. Nair had completely withdrawn from the outside world, locking himself inside his home since 2022.

Members of the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) found the 55-year-old in a severely neglected state—his hair matted and overgrown, and his legs darkened by a serious infection. He reportedly slept on a chair in the living room, as the bed had become unusable. Shocking visuals revealed the extreme deterioration of his living conditions.