Nepal Protests: Angry Mob Attacks FM Bishnu Paudel, Also Assaults Ex-PM

Amid violent Gen-Z-led protests in Nepal, former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Minister Arju Rana Deuba, were attacked by demonstrators after PM KP Oli’s resignation. Protesters stormed Deuba’s Budanilkantha home, leaving him bloodied. His wife was also mistreated. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel was thrashed by the mob as unrest spread across Kathmandu and other cities. Despite the social media ban being lifted, protests entered their second day with clashes against security forces.