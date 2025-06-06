Who is Nikhil Sosale? RCB's Marketing Head Arrested in Chinnaswamy Stampede Case

In a major development following the tragic stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, Nikhil Sosale, Marketing Head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been arrested and is currently under interrogation by authorities. The incident took place during the IPL victory parade celebrations and resulted in 11 deaths and over 30 injuries, including two critical cases.

Nikhil Sosale, a key member of the RCB management team, collaborated with event management company DNA Entertainment Networks to organize and promote the victory parade. The event, heavily promoted on RCB’s social media channels, was meant to celebrate the team’s historic IPL 2025 championship win.