Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / India News Videos / Nikki’s Father Speaks to Republic, Urges Bulldozer Action Against Accused
Published Aug 25, 2025 at 7:16 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Nikki’s Father Speaks to Republic, Urges Bulldozer Action Against Accused

In a moving call for justice, the father of Nikki, the young victim of a brutal incident, shared his family’s traumatic experience with Republic, demanding immediate action against those responsible. He urged authorities to deploy bulldozer action—seeking demolition of properties linked to the accused—as a strong step to ensure accountability and prevent future crimes. This heartfelt appeal underscores the father’s determination to pursue justice through strict legal and administrative measures while the investigation continues.

Follow : Google News Icon  