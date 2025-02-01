sb.scorecardresearch

Published Feb 1, 2025 at 11:59 AM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meets President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan | Union Budget 2025

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday ahead of Union Budget. The finance minister was seen discussing the contours of the Budget proposals with the President. Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech will outline the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

