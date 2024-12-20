VIDEO: BJP's Nishikant Dubey Compares Rahul Gandhi's 'Action' to 2001 Parliament Attack

BJP’s Nishikant Dubey compareed Rahul Gandhi’s ‘action’ to 2001 Parliament Attack, and said that in 2001 Pakistan attacked Indian Parliament in the month of December, and now Gandhi family did it in 2024. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “I saw Rahul Gandhi climbing up the Makar Dwar, so I and another leader saw this and we decided to give him space. After climbing up, he pushed Pratap Sarangi ji, Santosh Pandey ji who is next to us. Mukesh Rajput ji got pushed and all those who were standing there were pushed. For the first time, I saw the ugly face of this party. The way our MPs were pushed, misbehaved with and after that, they had no remorse, was condemnable."