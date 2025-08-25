Noida Dowry Murder: How Nikki Was Killed? Father's Heart-Wrenching Story

The Noida dowry death of Nikki Bhati has sent shockwaves across the nation. Though dowry has long been declared illegal in India, it continues to persist in several parts of the country. Out of this practice emerged this tragic case that has shaken the collective conscience. After 8 years of marriage, Nikki was burnt alive on camera, allegedly for having aspirations of her own. Her father, Bhikari Singh Payla from Greater Noida, demands 'death by hanging' for accused husband Vipin Bhati and also accuses the mother-in-law of involvement in her death.

Currently, Vipin Bhati is in police custody after being shot in the leg while attempting to escape. The mother-in-law has also been arrested. Nikki’s father has expressed partial satisfaction with the investigation so far but continues to demand swift justice for his daughter.