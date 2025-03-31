Noida Lamborghini Accident: Driver Arrested, Car Owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari

A tragic accident occurred in Noida’s Sector 94 roundabout on Sunday when a Lamborghini hit two laborers, leaving them severely injured. A video from the scene shows the driver, identified as Deepak from Ajmer, Rajasthan, asking if anyone had died as onlookers confronted him.

Police quickly responded to the incident, arresting Deepak. A medical examination confirmed he was not under the influence of alcohol at the time. Following complaints from the victims, a case was registered at the Sector-126 police station, and investigations are ongoing.

The injured laborers, Dijen Ravidas and Rambhu Kumar, are receiving treatment and are now in stable condition. The luxury car, owned by YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, has been seized by authorities as further legal steps are taken.