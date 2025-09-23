10-Year-Old Girl Dies in Noida School, Grieving Parents Demand Answers

The sudden death of 10-year-old Tanishka Sharma, a Class 6 student at a private Noida school, has left her family devastated. She collapsed during a Teachers’ Day programme and was declared dead at Kailash Hospital. A post-mortem revealed severe brain haemorrhage, swelling, and blood clots, but the exact trigger remains unclear. Doctors have preserved her viscera for further tests. Her mother, Tripta Sharma, who lost her husband in 2019, is now struggling with the unbearable loss of her only child. In an emotional appeal, she demanded clarity on what happened in her daughter’s final moments, saying she deserves truth over silence.