Oct 7 Hamas Attack on Israel & Pahalgam Terror Strike | What Links These Two Tragic Events?

Pahalgam Attack: What began as a peaceful escape to the beautiful valleys of Kashmir turned into a tragedy on Tuesday when terrorists opened fire on a group of people, mostly tourists. The attack resulted in 26 deaths and left many others wounded, making it one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the region in recent years. The assault occurred in the meadows of Pahalgam, where visitors from across India had come for a vacation. Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, confirmed that five of the victims were from the state.