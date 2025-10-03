Video: IAF Chief AP Singh Points Out Pak's 'Fake Storytelling' On War Facts

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has refuted Pakistan’s claims about Operation Sindoor, calling their story of downed IAF jets “Manohar Kahaniyan” (fairy tales). Emphasizing India’s strategic and aerial dominance, Singh stated, “If they think they shot down 15 of my jets, let them think about it,” underlining confidence in the IAF’s capabilities. Experts internationally have corroborated India’s perspective, confirming the success of the precision strikes and the superiority of Indian forces in the ongoing military standoff with Pakistan.