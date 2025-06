Sandeep, a dreaded criminal carrying a ₹1 lakh bounty, was shot dead by police during an encounter in Baghpat’s Mavi Kalan jungle. He was a suspect in 16 cases, including the killing of a truck driver from Haryana and the theft of nickel plates valued at ₹4 crore. Hailing from Kanpur, Sandeep had a notorious reputation for highway crimes and was believed to have murdered six truck drivers.