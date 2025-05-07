Operation Sindoor: India’s Strike Caught on Camera from a Window in Srinagar

In a strong military response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, striking nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). This action was taken in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national. The Indian government stressed that the strikes were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," carefully avoiding any Pakistani military targets.

The operation was aimed specifically at terrorist infrastructure involved in planning and executing attacks on India. By concentrating solely on these locations, India sought to weaken the operational strength of terrorist organizations without triggering a larger conflict. The accuracy of the strikes highlights India’s resolve to fight terrorism while preserving regional peace.