VIDEO: Owaisi Criticises Rijiju’s Comment On Minorities, Says ‘Complaint Against Hindutva Not Nation’

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly criticized Union Minister Kiren Rijiju’s comments on minorities in India, stating that the real concern lies with the Hindutva ideology and not with the nation itself. Owaisi emphasized that minorities reside in India by virtue of their constitutional rights and divine will, not due to the generosity or mercy of the majority. He underscored that the Indian Constitution firmly guarantees equality, justice, and dignity to all citizens, irrespective of their religion or background, reaffirming the secular fabric of the nation.