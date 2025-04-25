Pahalgam Attack by Pakistan Mirrors Hamas’ October 7 Assault in Israel

The Pahalgam terror attack draws a chilling parallel to the Hamas-led assault on Israel on October 7, with both marked by violence, targeted killings, and ideological extremism. In each case, innocent civilians were subjected to horrifying brutality—Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns, killing civilians and taking hostages, while in Pahalgam, terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists after reportedly forcing them to recite the Kalma, targeting those who couldn't. These attacks highlight a disturbing trend of using religion as a test of survival, fueled by extremist ideologies.