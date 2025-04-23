Sketches of the terrorists behind the heartbreaking Pahalgam attack have been released, as India steps up its hunt for those responsible. Republic TV has accessed the first rough images of the suspects, drawn by NIA’s forensic team based on eyewitness accounts and survivors’ inputs.

The attackers, believed to be hiding in nearby forests, opened fire on tourists visiting the scenic Baisaran meadows in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. The terrifying ambush killed more than 20 people and left several others injured.

Security forces are using the sketches to identify and track down the terrorists. The attack has shaken the country, especially because it targeted innocent families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah soon after the incident and asked him to personally oversee the situation. Shah has since reached out to top security officials and called for a high-level meeting with CRPF and other agencies.

The message from authorities is clear: this act of terror will not go unpunished. India is united in grief and resolve, and the search for justice is underway.