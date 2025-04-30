Pahalgam Attack: Terrorists Seen in Pune Man’s Viral Video Moments Before the Terror Attack

Pahalgam Attack: In a chilling twist, Pune resident Sreejit Rameshan may have unknowingly captured two suspects of the Pahalgam terror attack in a family video—just four days before the deadly April 22 assault that claimed several lives, including two from Pune.

Rameshan had visited Baisaran Valley with his wife and children on April 18. It was only after returning home and hearing news of the attack that he noticed two suspected terrorists in the background of a reel his daughter had recorded.

Realizing the potential significance of the footage, Rameshan quickly submitted the video and images to the local police and the NIA for urgent examination. He stressed that he did so entirely "in the interest of national safety," believing the clip could play a crucial role in the ongoing investigation.