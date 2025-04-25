Killed for Failing 'Kalma Test' After Visiting Pahalgam to Celebrate Wife's Birthday

On the afternoon of April 22, six Pakistani terrorists infiltrated from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. Around 3 PM, the peaceful tourist spot turned into a scene of chaos as the terrorists opened fire on the unarmed tourists, who were enjoying their time with their families.

Among the 26 tourists killed, one of the victims was Sushil Nathania, an LIC Branch Manager from Indore. He had come to Kashmir with his family to celebrate his wife Jennifer's birthday, but was shot dead after failing to recite the Islamic prayer verses, Kalma.