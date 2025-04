Pahalgam Terror Attack: Sorrow and outrage gripped the home of Atul Moni in Dombivli, Thane district of Maharashtra, after the family learned of his tragic death in the Pahalgam terror attack. Atul, who was on a vacation in Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and other relatives, was one of the civilians mercilessly gunned down by terrorists in the remote meadows of Anantnag on Tuesday.