Pahalgam Terror Attack: Heartbreaking Video Of Newlywed Woman, Husband Murdered For Being Hindu

At least two tourists have lost their lives and around 12 others have been injured after masked terrorists attacked civilians in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces and emergency medical teams were rushed to the spot right after the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone, urging him to visit the site and ensure all essential measures are in place. Amit Shah is likely to reach Srinagar soon and will hold a high-level security meeting with officials from various agencies.