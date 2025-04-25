Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pallavi Shares Terrorists' Haunting Words & Her Message to PM Modi

In an exclusive interview with Arnab Goswami, Pallavi Rao, the wife of Manjunath Rao, who was martyred in the Pahalgam terror attack, shared shocking details and accounts of the incident. She recounted how the terrorists spared her life, telling her to 'Go tell Modi.' Pallavi also delivered a powerful message of peace, emphasizing that India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, should be a safe place for all its citizens. She expressed sorrow over how Pakistan-backed terrorists moved freely in Pahalgam while Indian citizens lived in fear in Kashmir.