Pahalgam Attack: PM Modi Speaks to Amit Shah, Directs Him to Visit Pahalgam After Attack

A shocking terror attack struck a group of tourists in the peaceful Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam, located in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. Gunfire broke out in this popular tourist spot, leaving several people injured and disrupting the tranquility of Jammu and Kashmir's scenic valley. Security forces have quickly responded, launching a search operation to track down the attackers. In response to the attack, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to take necessary actions and visit the site personally.