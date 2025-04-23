sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 23, 2025 at 10:51 AM IST

Pahalgam Terror Attack Video: New Pahalgam Terror Video Shows How Tourists Were Targeted in Kashmir Attack

Pahalgam Terror Attack Video: A chilling new video from the Pahalgam terror attack shows the peaceful Baisaran Valley turning into a scene of horror within seconds.

The footage captures the exact moment when gunmen, reportedly linked to Pakistan -based terror groups, came down from the hills and opened fire on unsuspecting tourists. What was meant to be a calm and scenic day quickly turned into a nightmare.

The video is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat in the region and the heartbreaking reality that even serene tourist spots in Kashmir are not untouched by violence.
 

