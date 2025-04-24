3 Shocking Videos of the Pahalgam Terror Attack That Will Leave You Furious

The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, targeted civilians in the picturesque Baisaran Valley—popularly known as ‘Mini Switzerland’ due to its scenic charm. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the brutal assault. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed select G20 nation envoys — including diplomats from the US, UK, China, Canada, and the European Union — about the attack that claimed 26 civilian lives. The confidential meeting at South Block lasted around 30 minutes and was aimed at presenting details of the attack and addressing India’s national security concerns.