A chilling new video from Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, has surfaced, showing the brutal execution of innocent tourists at point-blank range. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, has taken responsibility for the attack. The sheer savagery of the incident mirrors ISIS-style killings, triggering nationwide outrage. As the investigation into the cross-border terror network deepens, security forces have been placed on high alert across the region.